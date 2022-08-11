Two top constitutional posts go to Rajasthan, Dhankar begins his inning

Former West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar, who quit the office after he was picked up as the unanimous candidate by the BJP led NDA for the Vice-Presidential post, today was sworn in as the 14th Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Vice-President of the Country. President of India Smt Draupadi Murmu in her first major assignment administered oath of office to Dhankar. He belongs to Rajasthan and coincidently the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also from the same state.

It has never happened in the past and should not happen that two persons holding high constitutional posts are from same State. Other states should also get equal representation. The practice discontinued by BJP lled government at the Centre.In Governor’s appoint, a person who is a resident from a particular State is not considered while appointing him in home state.

This is a practice and tradition to avoid any local interest and possible indulgence in state or local politics. by the appointed Governor. Similarly there was also a practice to have people from north and south for top constitutional post.

If the Prime Minister is from northern region, the President used to be from southern region to maintain a balance.our past Presidents Radhakrishnan, V V Giri, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and Dr A P J Abdul Kalam were from south India.

There is nothing wrong in Dhankar occupying the high office but BJP led government could have searched for a suitable leader from Southern state to succeed M Venkaiah Naidu. Well it is over now and will think only after five years.

Chief Justice of India M Hidayatullah was also chosen as Vice-President at one time.He was the sixth Vice-President of the Country when Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and Gyani Zail Singh the Presidents. He studied Law in Nagpur and was a practicing lawyer here. He rose to become a Judge in High Court, later in Supreme Court and occupied the highest office in apex court.

.. Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist

