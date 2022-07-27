Umesh Kolhe Murder: Accused Shahrukh Pathan attacked in Arthur Road Jail

Advertisement

Nagpur: Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the Umesh Kolhe murder in Amravati, was attacked by some prisoners in the Arthur Road Jail , on Saturday . An FIR has been registered in this connection, police said.

Notably, Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was stabbed to death by two persons right in front of his son and daughter-in-law while returning from his shop in Amravati on June 21. However, in a shocking turn-of-events, the probe conducted by Amravati Police has revealed that a week before tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli was hacked to death in Udaipur; Kolhe, was killed allegedly in retaliation for a social media post supporting BJP’s Nupur Sharma who had made controversial comments on the Prophet in a TV debate.

The police arrested several people, who according to them, admitted to killing Kolhe for what he posted about Nupur Sharma, who was involved in the 2022 Prophet remarks row. The police released CCTV footage that showed the assailants following Kolhe around 10 p.m. on June 21. The probe was subsequently transferred to the NIA.

NIA has arrested 7 accused in the murder of Kohle, a pharmacist from Amravati, following a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. All accused are under judicial custody and are currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

