Filmy drama unfolds in Nagpur’s Itwari area as gangster nabbed by MP cops in midnight act

Nagpur: A dramatic, filmy-style crime incident unfolded late Saturday night in Nagpur’s Tonga Stand area, near Itwari, leaving residents and onlookers stunned. A team of plainclothes police officers from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, swooped in on a notorious gangster, Ankit Patel alias Baddu, attempting to take him into custody. But what followed next turned the arrest into a public spectacle, with his family caught in the chaos and a crowd of onlookers trying to intervene, local media reported.

According to the report, Patel, who has an alarming 21 criminal cases against him, including the rape of a minor at gunpoint in front of her parents, was the target of the midnight operation. The arrest took a dramatic turn when Patel, visibly struggling, screamed for help, claiming that he was being “kidnapped” by unknown assailants. His wife and young son watched helplessly as the situation escalated. The shocking scene led onlookers to believe Patel was in danger, prompting them to step in and try to rescue him.

As the Jabalpur police team struggled to get him into their car, confusion mounted. The onlookers, initially unsure of the situation, approached the officers in plain clothes, demanding an explanation. Some even physically clashed with the officers when they tried to drive Patel away. The chaos quickly attracted attention, and the matter was escalated to the Tehsil police station, where the Jabalpur police sought local assistance.

At the station, the Jabalpur officers clarified the situation, explaining to the public that Patel was a serious criminal with a history of violent offenses. They informed the crowd that he had been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) previously and was wanted for multiple assault cases, including an attempt to murder.

Sources reveal that Patel had created a stir in the past when attempting to avoid arrest, even staging his own “capture” in a social media clip where he falsely claimed he was being taken for an “encounter.” The arrest team had tracked Patel down after he fled Jabalpur and was hiding with his family in Nandanvan. Using his mobile phone’s location, the police were able to pinpoint his whereabouts at Tonga Stand.

Patel tried to mislead the Tehsil police by falsely claiming his involvement in a petrol pump robbery in Yashodhara Nagar and an arms dealing case to avoid being handed over to the Jabalpur team. However, once the police verified his lies, he was transferred to the custody of the Jabalpur police.

Sources say the Jabalpur police had been working on the operation to apprehend Patel for the past two months, ever since he was charged in the attempt to murder case. His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in their efforts to bring the dangerous criminal to justice.