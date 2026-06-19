Advertisement

Nagpur: In a commendable display of courage and rapid police response, a 31-year-old man was promptly arrested for harassing and making obscene gestures at a minor girl near the Ajni Metro Station in Nagpur. The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dhantoli Police Station, was foiled thanks to the 16-year-old victim’s presence of mind and the swift action of a Police Didi.

The harrowing ordeal began when the victim, an 11th-grade student, arrived at the Ajni Metro Station on her way to attend classes. While she was momentarily seated on the station’s stairs, the accused, identified as 31-year-old Viju alias Ajay Bokade, approached her from behind. He stood in front of the teenager and began making indecent gestures and engaging in obscene behaviour, leaving the young student deeply uncomfortable and appalled.

Gold Rate June 19 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 44,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,34,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,29,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Refusing to be intimidated, the brave teenager confronted Bokade, demanding to know the reason behind his shameful actions. Instead of backing down, the accused became aggressive and escalated the situation by molesting her.

During the confrontation, the quick-thinking teenager spotted a female traffic police officer, locally and affectionately known as ‘Traffic Police Didi’, stationed nearby. Maintaining her composure, the girl immediately approached the officer and narrated the entire ordeal.

Advertisement

Realizing that his victim had alerted the authorities, a panicked Bokade attempted a desperate escape. He hailed a passing auto-rickshaw and tried to flee the scene. However, the alert traffic officer immediately sprang into action. In a dramatic sequence of events, she chased down the fleeing auto-rickshaw and successfully intercepted the accused before he could vanish into the city’s traffic.

Bokade was apprehended on the spot and subsequently handed over to the Dhantoli Police, who officially placed him under arrest and put him behind bars.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY गर्लफ्रेंड के महंगे शौक पूरे करने के लिए नाबालिग ने की चोरी... नागपुर स्टेशन पर ‘ट्रेन वाला तस्कर’ गिरफ्तार! #nagpurnews #crime #taskar #latestnews 200 रुपये के छुट्टे पड़े भारी, लैपटॉप बैग लेकर फरार हुआ चालक..... LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY भाजपा के संपर्क में नेताओं पर नाराजगी.. #maharashtranews #gondiya #congress #politicsnews

×