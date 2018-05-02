Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jun 1st, 2019

Alert Nandanvan cops averted major fire tragedy in Bhidgaon

Nagpur: Alert Nandanvan cops averted major tragedy as a fire broke out at the godown of Bhidgaon based Parasnath Overseas Company and Nakoda Food Products Pvt Ltd in the wee hours of Saturday. Acting swiftly, the cops alerted the Fire Brigade and also moved the nearby residents to safer places.

A DB Squad of Nandanvan police was on patrol on Friday night. During patrolling, around 2.30 am of Saturday, the cops noticed flames leaping and thick smoke billowing from the godown of Bhidgaon based Parasnath Overseas Company and Nakoda Food Products Pvt Ltd situated near Cherry Factory. Acting swiftly, the DB Squad alerted the Police Control Room and Fire Brigade. Senior PI Vinayak Chavan also rushed to the spot. The team of cops woke up the watchman of the godown and evacuated the nearby residents to safer place. Cops also removed gas cylinders and other inflammable material to far off place. In the meantime, fire-fighters too arrived and brought the fire under control.

The timely action by the alert cops averted a major tragedy.

The notable action was carried by sleuths of DB Squad comprising PSIs Sangar Bhaskar, Sangar Dande and Constables Sachin Amprediwar, Onkar Bharabhai, Dilip Avgan, Roushan Nimbarte under the guidance of DCP Zone 4 Raj Tilak Roushan and ACP Dhopavkar.

