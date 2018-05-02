Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jun 1st, 2019

Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts

Nagpur: Mankapur police have booked a woman and a so-called journalist on the charges of hatching a conspiracy and resorting to black magic and trying to murder a man.

A resident of Plot No. 11/12, Netaji Society, Sai Nagar, Sachin Shama Kanojiya (39) in his complaint told police that a suspicious person was found loitering near his house. Subsequently, acting on the complaint, cops scanned CCTV footages and found that the suspicious person was carrying a bag. The person was detained and his bag and mobile phone was checked. Scan of mobile phone revealed that the accused person was in contact with accused Kiran Jaiswal (54). The accused Kiran Jaiswal was in turn was in contact with the ‘so-called’ journalist named Dilip Chandanlal Jaiswal (36). Scan of the mobile phone also revealed images of the two accused, video and messages. Both the accused were allegedly practicing black magic and aghori acts and conspired to eliminate the complainant and his relatives. The accused indulged in throwing lemons and other black magic acts with the intention of murdering the complainant and his relatives.

Mankapur API Hanwate, acting on the complaint of Sachin Kanojiya, booked the accused Kiran Jaiswal and Dilip Jaiswal under Sections 307, 511, 452, 120(B) of the IPC read with Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act. Further probe is underway.

