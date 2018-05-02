Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 6th, 2020

    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur

    Nagpur: A 68-year-old man from Satranjipura area who died on Sunday at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital commonly known as Mayo Hospital, has tested positive for novel Corona Virus (Covid-19), conformed Anil Gadekar, DIO to Nagpur Today.

    The man had no travel history and was admitted at Mayo Hospital with some other disease has raised concern for administration. Acting swiftly on which, active surveillance had initiated in the locality.

    The senior citizen was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Saturday for breathing problems.

    “Our doctors immediately examined him at the OPD for COVID-19 patients and admitted him. They sent his samples for testing. The condition of the man deteriorated on Sunday and he died in night,” said IGGMCH Deputy Medical Superintendent Sagar Pandey.

    The deceased”s sample for the novel coronavirus tested positive on Monday, he said.

    The number of the people infected by coronavirus in Nagpur now stands at 18 with one death.

    Happening Nagpur
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Nagpur Crime News
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    Hindi News
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    गोंदिया:मरकज से लोटे मुस्लिम बंधुओं को स्वास्थ्य जांच कराना बंधनकारक
    गोंदिया:मरकज से लोटे मुस्लिम बंधुओं को स्वास्थ्य जांच कराना बंधनकारक
    Trending News
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases
    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases
    Featured News
    तो क्या नागपुर Corona के “Time Bomb” पर बैठा है ?
    तो क्या नागपुर Corona के “Time Bomb” पर बैठा है ?
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No New Positive Cases, 62 test Negative
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No New Positive Cases, 62 test Negative
    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    मास्क लावल्याशिवाय घराबाहेर पडू नका !
    मास्क लावल्याशिवाय घराबाहेर पडू नका !
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    केंद्राने घेतली महाराष्ट्राच्या ऊर्जा मंत्र्याची दखल
    केंद्राने घेतली महाराष्ट्राच्या ऊर्जा मंत्र्याची दखल
    भाजपा में सादगी से मनाया 40 वा स्थापना दिन जरूरतमन्दों की मदद करे:-दटके
    भाजपा में सादगी से मनाया 40 वा स्थापना दिन जरूरतमन्दों की मदद करे:-दटके
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    स्व. श्री. मोरुभाऊ सातपुते स्मृती बहुऊद्देशीय संस्था नागपुर द्वारा गरजूना धान्य वाटप
    स्व. श्री. मोरुभाऊ सातपुते स्मृती बहुऊद्देशीय संस्था नागपुर द्वारा गरजूना धान्य वाटप
    This railway employee in Nagpur feeds thousands daily — without taking a rupee!
    This railway employee in Nagpur feeds thousands daily — without taking a rupee!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145