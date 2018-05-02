Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 68-year-old man from Satranjipura area who died on Sunday at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital commonly known as Mayo Hospital, has tested positive for novel Corona Virus (Covid-19), conformed Anil Gadekar, DIO to Nagpur Today.

The man had no travel history and was admitted at Mayo Hospital with some other disease has raised concern for administration. Acting swiftly on which, active surveillance had initiated in the locality.

The senior citizen was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Saturday for breathing problems.

“Our doctors immediately examined him at the OPD for COVID-19 patients and admitted him. They sent his samples for testing. The condition of the man deteriorated on Sunday and he died in night,” said IGGMCH Deputy Medical Superintendent Sagar Pandey.

The deceased”s sample for the novel coronavirus tested positive on Monday, he said.

The number of the people infected by coronavirus in Nagpur now stands at 18 with one death.