Cocktail Festival at Telangkhedi Garden triggers controversy, suspense over permission

Nagpur: The upcoming Cocktail Festival, scheduled for February 15 and 16 at Nagpur’s iconic Telangkhedi Garden, has sparked a major controversy. Despite no official approval from the administration so far, the event’s organizers have aggressively promoted it across the city with hoardings, online ticket sales, and social media advertisements.

Sources indicate that alcohol-related events are strictly prohibited in government-owned gardens like Telangkhedi. Yet, the organizers not only applied for permission but also announced the event before receiving clearance. This raises serious concerns about the legitimacy of their actions.

When Nagpur Today reached out to the police, DCP Zone 2 Rahul Madane confirmed that no permission had been granted so far.

“The organizers have applied for permission, which we have forwarded to the Honorable Police Commissioner. As of today, no approval has been given,” stated DCP Madane. He further added that the final decision rests with senior authorities and that further details cannot be disclosed at this stage.

Meanwhile, sources in the Excise Department revealed that the organizers have also submitted an application there. However, approval will only be considered if the venue’s management provides a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Additionally, if any formal objections are raised, a thorough investigation will be conducted before granting permission.

The controversy deepens as Telangkhedi Garden falls under Punjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, a government institution. This raises a crucial question—how did the organizers dare to promote an alcohol event in a public garden without official clearance? Who is backing this blatant disregard for government regulations?

The matter is now under close scrutiny, and all eyes are on the authorities to see whether the festival will be allowed or shut down before it even begins.

— Ravikant Kamble