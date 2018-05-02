Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Alarming Trend : Nagpur gets 1550 new cases, 50 deaths in a day, tally crosses 40K mark

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Monday registered 1550 new cases of novel CoronaVirus (Covid-19) and 50 deaths. With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease have crossed the 40K mark and now stand at 41032, while the number of deaths moved to 1365.

    Of the total deaths 1049 deaths were reported from the city and 192 from rural and rest 124 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,002 including 6,339 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    The sum of 1390 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 28658 (including 15377 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 69.84%.

