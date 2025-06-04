Kargil police arrive in Nagpur to take custody of woman who crossed into PoK

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a case that continues to baffle investigating agencies, a team from Kargil Police Station in Kashmir has reached Nagpur to take custody of Sunita Jamgade, a woman who mysteriously crossed into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) nearly a month ago.

The Kashmir police team, armed with a production warrant, arrived at Kapil Nagar Police Station on Tuesday, where Sunita is currently lodged under judicial custody. Kapil Nagar police have been investigating the espionage angle linked to her suspicious cross-border contacts.

Initially, a Zero FIR was registered in Punjab, which was later transferred to Nagpur, where a formal offence under espionage charges was lodged against Sunita. Investigators found she had been in contact with at least two to three individuals in Pakistan, raising serious concerns about her motives.

Authorities are expected to produce Sunita before a local court on Wednesday, after which Kargil Police will likely secure her transit remand and escort her to Kashmir for further questioning.

The case has left police puzzled, not only due to the high-risk nature of Sunita’s solo journey into PoK but also because of her incoherent statements during interrogation. Her mental health history has added layers of complexity, with officials unsure whether she acted under external influence, delusion, or manipulation.

“She appeared to believe she would find a better life in PoK,” said an officer familiar with the investigation. “Even the Pakistani Rangers reportedly let her go after suspecting she was mentally unstable.”

The final clarity, officials say, will come only after detailed questioning by Kargil Police in the Kashmir Valley. For now, her true intentions remain a mystery, with security agencies keen to ensure that no detail — however minor — is overlooked.

