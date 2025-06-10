Alarm: 3000 inmates. One doctor. This is Nagpur Central Prison!!

Advertisement



Nagpur: A severe health crisis is unfolding at the Nagpur Central Prison, where the lives of over 3,000 inmates are reportedly at risk due to an acute shortage of medical staff. Despite having six sanctioned doctor positions, the prison has been operating for months with just one doctor managing the medical needs of its vast inmate population.

The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission has voiced grave concerns over this critical situation. Following a recent visit, the commission has urgently directed the Health Department to immediately increase the number of doctors at the facility. The commission has also demanded a comprehensive report on the situation within seven days.

Commission Chairman Pyare Khan recently inspected the Nagpur Central Prison, where he met with incarcerated minority inmates, listened to their grievances, and assessed the available health facilities. His inspection revealed that the absence of adequate medical staff in the jail hospital is preventing inmates from receiving timely treatment. It was also noted that the prison administration has repeatedly sent proposals for doctor recruitment, but no concrete action has been taken to date.

Khan described the situation as “extremely serious,” issuing a stern warning: “If any inmate’s life is lost due to the unavailability of a doctor in an emergency, the entire responsibility will lie with the concerned Health Department.”

Following Khan’s directive, Sarang Kumar Patil, Secretary of the Minorities Commission, issued a letter to the Deputy Director of the Public Health Department, Nagpur Division. The letter instructs the department to increase the number of doctors and ensure the services of full-time medical professionals at the prison. A directive to submit a detailed report on the matter within seven days was also included in the secretary’s communication.

The escalating health concerns at Nagpur Central Prison highlight a critical need for immediate intervention to safeguard the well-being of its inmates.

