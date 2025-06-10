85 Nagpur cyclists to pedal 750 kms to Pandharpur as Varkaris

Advertisement



Nagpur: Eighty-five cyclists from various cycling groups of Nagpur will pedal 750 kilometres as Varkaris of Lord Vishnu from Nagpur to Pandharpur from Sunday. The fourth edition of the ‘Cyclewari’ is organised by Tiger Group of Adventure and Krida Bharti.

“Men and women from 13-75 years will be participating in this ride, coming from various cycling clubs of Nagpur including, Tiger Group of Adventure, Krida Bharti, Tiger City Cycling Association, The Cyclist Nagpur, Bicycle Association, Arni Cycling Club, Sunday Cycling Club, Srishti Soundarya Multipurpose Organisation and Udgir Cycling Club,” informed Ravindra Tarare, President of Tiger Group of Adventure during a press conference in Nagpur.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The riders will depart from Gurdev Nagar Mandir and will travel to Yavatmal on the first day, Yavatmal to Umarkhed on the second day, Umar Khed to Nanded on the third day, Nanded to Latur on fourth day, Latur to Tuljapur Solapur on fifth. The Cycling Varkaris will take the darshan of Bhavani Mata, and move from Solapur to Pandharpur on the sixth day.

“Upon reaching Pandharpur, the cyclists will join the other cycling Varkaris who will be coming on bicycles from various parts of the nation and will participate in a special Cycling Varkari ceremony,” said Tarare.

Sandeep Vaidya, Sanjay Ghugal, Omprakash Dorlikar, Arvind Mahakalkar, Sanjay Dharamthok, Sunil Dikondwar, Suresh Umathe, Mukul Pandhare, Devdutt Paranjpe, Sujata Chaturvedi, Pramod Butle, Rishikesh Kimmatkar, Gaurav Selokar, Sunil Mamdapure, Rajkumar Bawankar and Ashok Meshram are working for the success of the event.

Yogesh Bagadkar of The Cyclists, Jayant Mendhi, Vice President of Tiger City Cycling Association, Dilip Warkad, President of Tiger City Cycling Association, Atul Tapse, Treasurer of Tiger Group of Adventure and Prasad Deshpande, Secretary of Tiger Group of Adventure, Joint Secretary Sanjay Batwe were also present during the presser.

Advertisement

Advertisement