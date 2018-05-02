Akhand Jyoti at Agyaram Devi Mandir to be lit on Oct 17

Nagpur: The traditional Akhand Jyoti of pure ghee will be lit at the premises of Agyaram Devi Mandir on Saturday, October 17 at 8.30 am. The participation amount of all devotees has been included and accepted in this jyoti.

Following difficulties faced in lighting 3,000 Akhand Jyotis as per the regular tradition due to coronavirus pandemic, a symbolic Samuhik Akhand Jyoti of pure ghee would be lit at the temple. Suresh Sharma, Managing Director of Shri Baidyanath Ayurved Bhavan and his family members would lit the Jyoti. Vedic Scholar Nilesh Bhusari will conduct the rituals. On the occasion of Ashtami and Navami, a yadnya will be performed from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on October 24. The devotees are not allowed to participate in the yadnya. The ghat visarjan will be held on the same day at 4.30 pm.

The Temple President, MLC Girish Vyas, Vice President Suresh Tiwari, Secretary Hariom Agrawal, Treasurer Vikas Petkar, former President Ramchandra Pillare,Vinod Ashtikar and Vice President Girjashaknar Agrawal are working hard for the festival.

Live darshan of Shri Mahalaxmi Devi on UCN

Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Devasthan Koradi has made special arrangements for devotees to take darshan online through UCN Channel Shraddha. Keshavrao Fulzele, Secretary of Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Sansthan Koradi has informed that due to Corona pandemic and lockdown, the temple would not be open for devotees during Navratri period from October 17 to 25. The sansthan had requested the Government to open the temple in the Navratri period. The Government had not taken any decision on it. For the devotees the Sansthan has made arrangements of online darshan through UCN Channel Shraddha. The Akhand Jyoti would be lit in the temple during Navratri period. The jyoti would be lit at the hands of priests. The donors of Jyoti are not allowed to enter the temple for darshan. Those who want to sponsor the Jyoti may contact temple administration, a press release stated.





