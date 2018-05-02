Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Oct 16th, 2020

    Bodies of mother-daughter duo found floating in Ambazari Lake

    Nagpur: In a sensational incident, bodies of a mother-daughter duo were found floating in Ambazari Lake. The bodies were spotted in the middle of night on Friday, October 16. Whether the woman and her daughter committed suicide or victims of any foul play is being investigated by Ambazari police.

    The deceased have been identified as Savita Raju Khangar (45) and Ruchita Raju Khangar (20), both residents of Plot No. 98, Wathoda Layout, Vidya Nagar in the city.

    According to police sources, the bodies of Savita and Ruchita were spotted floating in Ambazari Lake around 0030 hours of Friday. If the two committed suicide by jumping into the lake water, the exact reason for taking the drastic step could not be ascertained immediately.

    Ambazari PSI Shinde, based on information provided by Shwetal Raju Khangar (22), has registered a case of accidental death and launched a thorough investigation into the deaths of the mother-daughter duo.



