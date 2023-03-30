Ajni Police arrest man for threatening, exploiting woman sexually

Nagpur: Ajni Police arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly sexually exploiting a young woman and threatening to make her obscene video viral in social media.

Identified as Ashish Ghanshyam Laddad, the accused is a native of Saturna, H V Nagar, Amravati, but currently staying at Mankapur, Godhni Road, Nagpur. The 29-year-old victim told police that Laddad was her office colleague. In May 2028, he came to her house on the pretext of discussing some office-related work. As she was alone in the house, he took advantage of the situation and established a physical relationship with her without consent. He then threatened to kill her parents if she narrated anything about their relationship to them.

Between May 8, 2018 and March 7, 2023, the accused exploited her sexually on marriage promise. When she insisted on marriage, he refused and threatened to make her obscene video clips viral.

Advertisement

Following the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 376(n), 384, 294, 506(b) and 504 of the IPC against Laddad and arrested him.

Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

Ajni Police arrested a middle-aged man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused, Dhanraj Sukhdeo Bawne (48) is a resident of Ajni area. The 14-year-old victim told police that she and her two younger sisters were studying in the house. Her mother had gone to meet her friend in the locality. Bawne, who was known to them, entered the house and asked her to bring some food.

When she went to bring the food, Bawne came to the kitchen and sexually assaulted her. The victim and her two sisters came out of the house and narrated the incident to their mother. The victim’s mother took her to the police station and registered an FIR against the accused.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against Bawne and put him behind the bars.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement