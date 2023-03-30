Ahmedabad-Nagpur Prerna Exp, Pune-Nagpur Exp cancelled

Nagpur: Due to operation of power block on March 30 and 31, Ahmedabad-Nagpur Prerna Express, ex-Ahmedabad, along with tri-weekly Pune-Nagpur Express — both starting on March 30 — stand cancelled.

Similarly, on March 31, 22142 Nagpur-Pune Express, 11121 Bhusaval-Wardha Express, 11122 Wardha-Bhusaval Express also are cancelled. The 11038 Kolhapur-Gondia Maharashtra Express, on March 29, also was cancelled. Similarly, the run of 11040 Gondia-Kolhapur Express, on March 31, would be affected during the period.

Bhusaval Division of Central Railway would operate a power block on March 30 and 31. During the period, the yard remodelling in connection with 4th line at Bhusaval-Bhadli section will be carried out. Similarly, 12844 Ahmedabad-Puri Express, starting on March 30, will be diverted via Bajva, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur while 12655 Ahmedabad-MGR Chennai Central Express on March 30, will run via Bajva, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Bhopal, Khandwa, Bhusaval chordline, Akola. Also, 12656 MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad Express On March 30 will run on Bhusaval chordline, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ratlam, Chhayapuri, Bajva route.

