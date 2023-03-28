Ajni Head Constable in ACB net for taking Rs 40,000 bribe

Nagpur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a Head Constable attached to Ajni Police Station and his local aide while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a man to settle a case of cheating.

The accused have been identified as Nilesh Ramdas Ingle (44) of Ajni Police Station and Prakash alias Balu Harishchandra Chikate (45), a resident of Babulkheda. According to police, the complainant’s son had taken Rs 3 lakh from a woman two years ago by promising her to get a loan of Rs 12 lakh sanctioned for her. The loan was not approved by the bank. As the youth did not return the money, the woman lodged a complaint with Ajni police.

Advertisement

Initially, the case was assigned to API Bhosle. The youth agreed to return the money. After paying a few instalments, he stopped paying her. The woman again lodged a complaint with the police. The investigation of the case was handed over to a probationary PSI. The Head Constable Nilesh Ingle was investigating the case in reality. The youth was called to the police station for investigation. Balu Chikate, who worked as a helper for the policemen in the police station, assured the young man’s father to settle the matter. He arranged a meeting with Ingle. Nilesh demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 to settle the case.

Subsequently, the youth’s father complained to the ACB. DySP Abhay Ashtekar conducted verification of the demand and laid a trap. The cop was arrested by the ACB while accepting the bribe at the DB room of the police station on Monday evening.

An offence under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered by Ajni police. Under the guidance of SP Rahul Maknikar, Addl SP Madhukar Gite, the arrest was made by Police Inspectors Sachin Matte and Yunus Sheikh.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement