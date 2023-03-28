Accused in Sangram Bar attack case to face MCOCA

Nagpur: The accused in the Sangram Beer Bar attack and ransacking case will be booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The police are preparing crime charts of the accused persons to initiate the action.

The accused Jakesh alias Zakya Ramesh Wankhede (31), Sheikh Akram Sheikh Shabbir (43), both residents of Padole Nagar; Rishikesh Devanand Bhurbhure (27), Dinesh Ramchandra Wasnik (36), Suresh Gangadhar Nikhare (35), Prakash Mayur Aikapure (19), Nikhil Deepak Korde (18), Amit Manohar Dodewar (23) and Yogesh Ramaji Nandanwar(32) have been arrested by the police, so far.

A police official said Jakesh is involved in serious crimes. The police are searching for Thakur who is on the run. On March 19, the accused barged into the bar and went on a rampage. The bar is owned by former corporator and Congress leader Prashant Dhawad. After the ruckus, the goons grabbed Rs 35,000 cash from the cash counter. They threatened to kill manager Sanjay Nandlal Moharkar. Before leaving the spot, the accused had vandalised seven two-wheelers and two cars parked outside the bar.

