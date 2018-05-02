Kanak contract with NMC ends but moves court seeking extension

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started the process to appoint a new garbage operator as the term of contract of Kanak Resources Management Limited (KRML) has ended. Kanak was given contract by NMC for collecting garbage from house to house and transporting to Bhandewadi dumping yard since past 10 years. NMC has decided to appoint two contractors for the job and the tender process for the same has commenced. The technical bid was opened. Apart from KRML, two other agencies also took part in the tender process.

However, according sources, Kanak has reportedly moved a court seeking extension of contract for itself.

The Kanak Resources Management Limited (KRML), during its tenure, came under scanner for several irregularities exposed from time to time. The Municipal Commissioner had directed KRML to continue work till the appointment of new contractors at prevailing rate of Rs 1306 per tonne. However, KRML has refused to carry on the contract at this rate. They were demanding Rs 1,475 per tonne from the local body.