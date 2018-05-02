Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jul 8th, 2020

    Ajni PSI caught taking 1 lakh bribe

    Nagpur: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Ajni Police Station while he was accepting Rs 1,00,000 as bribe money. The accused identified as Rajeshsingh Thakur (56), was demanding money from complainant to remove encroachment from his property.

    The complainant had bought a plot at Shatabdi Square back in September 2019. However, a rag picker had encroached the property was refusing to move. Following which the complainant had approached Ajni police. ASI Thakur was looking after the proceedings. Though, Thakur took accused scrap collector under police custody, he, however sought ₹3,00,000 to remove the encroachment from the property and later settled for ₹1,00,000. Following which the complainant approached ACB.

    The ACB laid trap on Wednesday and nabbed ASI Thakur red-handed accepting Rs 1,00,000 as bribe at Shatabdi Chowk.

    Trending In Nagpur
    अजनी पुलिस के पीएसआई को 1 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते एसीबी ने किया रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार
    अजनी पुलिस के पीएसआई को 1 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते एसीबी ने किया रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार
    Social worker, accomplices booked for rioting, threatening doc at Alexis Hospital in Mankapur
    Social worker, accomplices booked for rioting, threatening doc at Alexis Hospital in Mankapur
    15 test positive, cases surge to 1880 in Nagpur
    15 test positive, cases surge to 1880 in Nagpur
    वीज दरवाढीच्या विरोधात खरबी येथे आंदोलन
    वीज दरवाढीच्या विरोधात खरबी येथे आंदोलन
    नागपुरातील एलेक्सिस रुग्णालयात गोंधळ घालत टोळक्याची डॉक्टरला जीवे मारण्याची धमकी
    नागपुरातील एलेक्सिस रुग्णालयात गोंधळ घालत टोळक्याची डॉक्टरला जीवे मारण्याची धमकी
    Ajni PSI caught taking 1 lakh bribe
    Ajni PSI caught taking 1 lakh bribe
    ‘राजगृहा’वरचा हल्ला हा आंबेडकरी विचारांवर आणि महाराष्ट्राच्या अस्मितेवर झालेला हल्ला आहे.
    ‘राजगृहा’वरचा हल्ला हा आंबेडकरी विचारांवर आणि महाराष्ट्राच्या अस्मितेवर झालेला हल्ला आहे.
    स्मार्ट सिटी वाईफाई का रेंज बढ़ाने की मांग
    स्मार्ट सिटी वाईफाई का रेंज बढ़ाने की मांग
    व्यापार पर कोरोना की मार
    व्यापार पर कोरोना की मार
    सारे प्रकरण वापिस लो फिर 48 घंटे में तबादला
    सारे प्रकरण वापिस लो फिर 48 घंटे में तबादला
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0