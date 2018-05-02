Ajni PSI caught taking 1 lakh bribe

Nagpur: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Ajni Police Station while he was accepting Rs 1,00,000 as bribe money. The accused identified as Rajeshsingh Thakur (56), was demanding money from complainant to remove encroachment from his property.

The complainant had bought a plot at Shatabdi Square back in September 2019. However, a rag picker had encroached the property was refusing to move. Following which the complainant had approached Ajni police. ASI Thakur was looking after the proceedings. Though, Thakur took accused scrap collector under police custody, he, however sought ₹3,00,000 to remove the encroachment from the property and later settled for ₹1,00,000. Following which the complainant approached ACB.

The ACB laid trap on Wednesday and nabbed ASI Thakur red-handed accepting Rs 1,00,000 as bribe at Shatabdi Chowk.