Youth arrested for raping, beating girl in Wathoda

Nagpur: Wathoda police have arrested a youth on the charges of raping and beating a girl.

The accused has been identified as Vishal alias Falli Pruthvilal Gupta (21), resident of Wathoda.

Between May 31 and June 2, the accused, who was known to the 20-year old girl, took her to Wathoda and Sewagram in Wardha district. The accused forcibly established a physical relationship with the girl. When she protested, the accused also thrashed her and threatened to kill her if narrated the incident to anybody. However, the girl gathered courage and approached Wathoda police to register a case against the accused.

Wathoda PSI Chavan, acting on the girl’s complaint, booked the accused Vishal Gupta under Sections 341, 363, 376(2)(N), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and put him behind the bars. Further probe is underway.

