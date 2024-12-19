Ram Shinde Assumes Chair as Legislative Council Chairman

Advertisement
Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council through a voice vote held in the Council today. The announcement was formally made in the House by Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe.
BJP MLA Ram Shinde has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Following the commencement of today’s session, Ram Shinde officially took his place as the Chairman, marking the beginning of his tenure in this prestigious role.