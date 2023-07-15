Video Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur Police arrive with terror convict Afsar Pasha

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police team arrested Afsar Pasha, a convict in the Bengaluru terror attack case, on a production warrant from Karnataka’s Belagavi Jail on Saturday. They arrived in the Second Capital of the State in the evening.

Pasha came under scrutiny by the city police after they discovered his links to Jayesh Pujari, who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly making threatening phone calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

According to police sources, the team reached Belagavi on Thursday and initiated the necessary legal procedures to arrest Pasha. They took custody of him on Saturday, after which they left for Nagpur and arrived in the city on the same evening.

It should be noted that Pujari made a threat call to Gadkari’s public relations office on January 14, demanding Rs 100 crore and claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. At that time, he was incarcerated in Belgavai Jail.

On March 21, he made another call, threatening to harm Gadkari if Rs 10 crore were not paid to him. Pujari was subsequently arrested and brought to Nagpur on March 28 of this year from a jail in Belagavi. Two cases were registered against him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During the investigation, a connection between Pujari and terrorist Afsar Pasha was uncovered. Pasha had previously been involved in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. It was discovered that Pujari had ties with Pasha, who was convicted in a 2012 case of recruiting terrorists for Lashkar-e-Taiba in Jammu and Kashmir. Pasha is currently serving a jail term in Belagavi and was also involved in the December 2005 terror attack at the IIScin Bengaluru.

