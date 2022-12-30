CM Shinde expresses grief over demise of Heeraben

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered his condolences over the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shinde said, “Passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother is a saddening incident for all of us. Her life journey of 100 years has come to halt. The entire world has seen her as an ideal mother. She has given a great son to our nation, India. Even after being the mother of the two-time serving Prime Minister she has lived a very simple life. Like any other common mother, she used to do everything on her own. Doing this is a big thing. Her demise is a big grief, and all of us are a part of PM Modi’s sorrow. I pay a soulful tribute to her.”

CM Shinde further added, “Even being the Prime Minister of the nation and his mother, both the son and the mother lived a simple life. Everybody knows that the PM was extremely emotional about his mother. The bond between the son and the mother duo has showcased an ideal portrait to the world.”

Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Modi’s mother, passed away in the early hours of Friday. She was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad and was receiving treatment there for the past few days. On Wednesday, PM Modi went to meet her at the super-speciality hospital.

