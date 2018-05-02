Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Ajay Devgn feels humbled as Nagpur Police screens his film at a shelter home

    The coronavirus has brought life around the world to a standstill since everyone is locked up in their own home. While the situation can get frustrating, the implementation of social distancing is essential if we hope to come out victorious against the deadly virus. Bollywood stars too are doing their bit in order to spread awareness and urging people to remain positive in the fight against coronavirus.

    Earlier today, Ajay Devgn had some kinds to words to say about the Nagpur police department after their wonderful gesture. Nagpur Police’s Twitter account shared a short video along with revealing that they set up an open theatre in order to lift the spirits of those at their shelter homes. In the video, we could see that the film they were screening today was Ajay Devgn’s last release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Humbled by this gesture, Ajay Devgn replied to the tweet writing, “If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you sirs. Humbled. @NagpurPolice”

    Ajay Devgn had a pretty interesting line up of films for 2020 with Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. However, with the emergence of the coronavirus, it won’t be surprising to see these projects are pushed to the end of the year or even next year.

    Also Read : Nagpur Police set up open theatre at shelter home, First film: Tanhaji

