Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
Nagpur: Though, Mothers’ Day 2020, may have fallen under the lockdown period owing to novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outrage, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate.
Airport Centre Point came up with an initiative –‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ — whether you’re staying with your mom currently or out, if you wanna shower love through delicious food in Nagpur, Airport Centre Point Golden Harvest will make sure to pamper her this Sunday with a feast she’ll love.
The prominent eatery is currently delivering, through their chain of restaurants, so order in and surprise your mother.
Mother’s Day Specials include:
Chicken tikka masala
Kathi rolls
Dal Makhani
Butter chicken
Laccha paratha
Khurmi naan (Spicy)
Biryanis
Drums of heaven
Assorted chicken tikka platter
Assorted paneer platter
Chilly chicken