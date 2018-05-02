Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day

Nagpur: Though, Mothers’ Day 2020, may have fallen under the lockdown period owing to novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outrage, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate.

Airport Centre Point came up with an initiative –‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ — whether you’re staying with your mom currently or out, if you wanna shower love through delicious food in Nagpur, Airport Centre Point Golden Harvest will make sure to pamper her this Sunday with a feast she’ll love.

The prominent eatery is currently delivering, through their chain of restaurants, so order in and surprise your mother.

Mother’s Day Specials include:

Chicken tikka masala

Kathi rolls

Dal Makhani

Butter chicken

Laccha paratha

Khurmi naan (Spicy)

Biryanis

Drums of heaven

Assorted chicken tikka platter

Assorted paneer platter

Chilly chicken