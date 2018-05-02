Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Sep 17th, 2019

Airport Centre Point introduces ‘Take Away’ at Sadar

Nagpur: Hotel Airport Centre Point has always been known for its consistently delectable food for two decades. Nowadays ‘take away’ has taken the city by storm and people are getting the solution to their hunger pangs right at their doorsteps. These take away providers deliver at a certain radius of a particular area. Hence Airport Centre Point has extended its radius to Sadar area now and will deliver to Byramji Town, Friends Colony, Dharampeth, Shankar Nagar and many more areas. Airport Centre Point Take Away menu has an awesome choice of Tandoori, Chinese, Indian cuisines with choice of desserts.

Most interesting is the Chinese WOK concept where the customers have the choice to customize their own recipes from the multiple options provided. So, Airport Centre Point delivers exactly how you love it.

Single persons or office goers can choose from the veg and non-veg combo meals available at the most reasonable price. For the sweet-toothed vegetarians, they have Eggless Brownies.

Airport Centre Point-Take Away promises to deliver the most delicious food prepared by experienced chefs in a most hygienic kitchen.

Address: AIRPORT CENTRE POINT-GOLDEN HARVEST-TAKE AWAY
GIRISH HEIGHTS,COMMERCIAL WING,NEAR LIC SQUARE,
KAMPTEE ROAD,NAGPUR-440010

MOB: +91 7499918955

