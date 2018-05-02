“Engineers should have T-shape personality”, says NBA chief Prof Aggarwal

Nagpur: “Branches in engineering will have much less relevance in the coming year than the knowledge of engineering percept as well as concept and habit of engineering but the great thing is to acquire the attributes which makes you a better engineer,” said Chairman of National Board of Accreditation, (NBA) Prof K K Aggarwal while addressing the students in a one-day national level technical programme ASME-EFx 2019 (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) organised recently by G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur in association with ASME India for the second time in Nagpur and Vidarbha region at GHRCE, Campus.

The NBA Chairman further advised the students in his key note address that, “Make sure how you can be a problem solver, critical thinker, team player. Regardless on the current scenario in engineering education he gave advised to the students by suggesting them to acquire specialization which is must but in addition to that engineering general knowledge, engineering common sense should remain with you,” he said. “Have a T-shape personality that is to have knowledge in depth of the subject and at the same time knowledge in breadth of several subjects is also required as every problem has more than one solution,” he expressed.

The event was inaugurated at the hands of the chief guest Prof. K. K. Aggrawal in presence of Madhukar Sharma, President, ASME-India, Sunil Raisoni, Chairman BOG, GHRCE, Dr. Preeti Bajaj, Director, GHRCE, ASME officials and participants. The event was witnessed with an overwhelming response with the presence of more than 700 participants from 89 different colleges like IIT Delhi, IIT Indore, IIT Guwahati, IITBHU, University of Hertfordshire London, NIT Jalandhar, VNIT Nagpur, IIITDM Jabalpur from 33 cities and 9 states.

Dr Preeti Bajaj, Director, GHRCE delivered the welcome speech and highlighted the need of such type of programmes which help in professional growth of the students. She urged all the participants to take advantage of the technical session, workshop and design competition. Dr Nilesh Awate delivered the preamble of the event. An ASME EFx is a one-day event designed to bring the excitement, community, innovation and vibrant experience of an ASME E-Fests engineering festival, to engineering students at local colleges and universities around the world. ASME Awareness Session was conducted by Madhukar Sharma, President, ASME India. “This is just a beginning for you in participation with ASME for lifelong learning as a key stone to any successful engineering career,” he said during his speech. He further added that, “We aim and are committed to be the organization for making all your needs so you need to professional develop, equipped and skill yourself to meet the real world challenges.” He also briefed about working, sectors, operations, benefits of being an ASME Student section and Student member etc. ASME E-Fests (competitions, workshops, other programs, how to participate, benefits of participation, etc.), how to remain engaged with ASME.

The event included Impromptu Design Challenge where group of 5 students was given problem statements and they developed working model within two hours which was tested in front of Dr. C. V. Chalapati Rao – Ex- Seniormost Chief Scientist, NEERI and Addis Chadha, Deputy Manager, Mahindra and Mahindra. Deepak Patil (Govt. College of Engineering), Aman (National Fire Service College, Nagpur), NIhal Mohane( KITS Ramtek), Ishwar Kolwatkar (Nuva College of Engineering & Technology , Nagpur), Aaron (St. Francis Institute of Technology) bagged first prize in Impromptu Design Challenge and Tejas Welankiwar (Govt Poly Nagpur), Parikshit Shelke (BDCOE Wardha), Pravin Awaje (Priyadarshini Institute of Engineering Technology, Nagpur), Rushikesh Deshmukh (Shivaji College Akola), Awanti Jagtap (Govt. College of Engineering, Jalgoan) were the runners-up.

Session on Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing was also conducted by Upendra Potdar, General Manager, KNEO Automation Pvt. Ltd. Pune. He explained concept of factories in which machines are augmented with wireless connectivity and sensors, connected to a system that can visualize the entire production line and make decisions on its own. Bio- mimicry and Nature Aspire Design workshop was conducted by Prashant Dhawan, Co-Founder of Bio-mimicry India, Bangalore. Bio-mimicry approach equips one to be able to consciously learn from nature and create nature inspired innovations, especially in the field of design, engineering and business. The session also included few games and fun activity.

Participants appreciated the efforts taken by organizing team for hosting grand event. Overall they have enjoyed Interactive Workshops/Training Sessions on career and professional development, Innovation Showcase on the latest Engineering Technology, Social/Fun/Networking Events to meet peers, local companies and celebrate engineering!

Tanishq Godghate and Hitakshi Doifode compered the programme and Dr. Rupesh Shelke proposed the vote of thanks. Organizing team of GHRCE ASME EFx – 2019 led by Dr. Preeti Bajaj, Director, GHRCE, Dr. S. B. Jaju, Dean R&D, Dr. R. S. Shelke, Head of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Nilesh Awate and Prof. A. D. Pitale, Conveners of ASME EFx and Aniket Marathey, Student chair of ASME EFx thanks all aspiring engineering students for participating in this event.