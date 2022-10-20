Nagpur to witness Partial Solar Eclipse October 25

Raman Science Centre & Planetarium to organize special observation programme

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State has all set to witness a Partial Solar Eclipse on October 25. About 28% of the visible surface of the sun will be obscured by the moon, during this Solar Eclipse.

The eclipse will begin at 04.49 pm and will conclude by 05.42 pm. The maximum eclipse will occur at 05.39 pm. To enhance the curiosity about this astonishing celestial event Raman Science Centre & Planetarium, Nagpur is organising a special observation programme on this day for the citizens of Nagpur and students.

Advertisement

The eclipse would be observed via projection method using special telescopes, special goggles and simulated software. Only entry tickets to the centre will be applicable for this special programme. Centre has also made an exhibit to demonstrate the celestial drama happening during this event. Special solar goggles are available at Raman Science Centre for the general public. For details citizens can contact on 0712 – 2735800, 7020038287, urged Arnab Chatterjee Project Co-Ordinator Raman Science Centre & Planetarium

Solar eclipses occur when the Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned in a straight line, so that the Moon passes between us and the Sun and blocks its light. Each time it orbits the Earth, the Moon comes close to the Sun in the sky as it passes the New Moon. If the Moon orbited the Earth in exactly the same plane that the Earth orbits the Sun, it would pass in front of the Sun at New Moon every month. But in fact the Moon’s orbit is tipped up at an angle of 5° relative to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. This means that the alignment between the Moon and Sun at New Moon usually isn’t exact. Normally, the Moon passes a few degrees to the side of the Sun.

As it circles the Earth, the Moon passes through this Earth–Sun plane twice each month, at the points on the left and right labeled as nodes. A solar eclipse happens only when one of these node crossings happens to coincide with the New Moon. This happens roughly once every six months. As the Moon travels along its orbit, its shadow sweeps across the Earth, usually travelling from west to east at a speed which varies between 1,000 and 5,000 mph.

The sky gazers will have a special treat this month, as the Partial solar Eclipse is occurring on 25 October, 2022. The day after Diwali, people here can catch the vision of a dark Moon eclipsing almost a quarter part of the Sun. This is the second partial solar eclipse of 2022. The sun will appear as if a monstrous bite has been taken from it – but only from some parts of the planet. Earth will experience a partial solar eclipse that will be visible from parts of Europe, western Asia, and northeast Africa. However, the same cannot be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (name of few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc. The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country it will be seen as a partial solar eclipse.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement