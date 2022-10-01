45 take ill after eating dosa in Wadi

Nagpur: 45 people, mostly kids, got ill after eating dosa in Ambedkar Nagar in Wadi area here, on Friday. Subsequently, all were rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital in Hingna and nearby private hospitals with the symptoms of food poisoning, with the help of local corporators. Five kids are reportedly being monitored in serious condition.

Following the incident, the squad of Wadi Police and Health Officials rushed to the spot. According to police sources, all had gone to same place in vicinity to have dosa. Between 7 and 8 pm, total 45 people have had dosa there. However, in the night all fell sick and had common symptoms of food poisoning.