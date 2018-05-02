Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Thu, Aug 29th, 2019
Air India to ban plastic products from October 2

Air India is set to impose a ban on plastic products like bags, cups and straws on all its flights.

“From October 2, we are going to completely ban the use of plastics in Air India and the low-cost subsidiary Air India Express,” said Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani on Thursday.

For special meals, the airline will use eco-friendly birch wood cutlery in place of plastic cutlery. Crew meal cutlery will be replaced with light-weight steel cutlery. Plastic tumblers and teacups will be replaced with paper versions.

In his Independence Day speech on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people and government agencies to take the first big step towards freeing India of single-use plastic.

Reports say a nation-wide ban is set to be imposed on plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain types of sachets in line with government policy.

