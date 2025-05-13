CBSE Results 2025 (Out): 12th Marksheets Released At results.cbse.nic.in, 88.39% Pass

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 88.39%. Continuing the trend of recent years, girls have outperformed boys, showcasing their academic excellence.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 results for the academic year 2025 today, May 13, 2025. Students can check their results on official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and through the UMANG app.

This year, more than 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board examinations, which were conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

To be declared pass, students must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject. In cases where a candidate falls short by just a mark or two, the board may consider awarding grace marks to help them qualify.

