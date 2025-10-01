Air India Express to expand services from Nagpur with new routes

The airline plans to launch direct flights to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune from Nagpur in the first phase

Nagpur: Air India Express is set to expand its operations from Nagpur, with plans to launch direct flights to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune in the first phase.

Recently, the airline held consultations with local travel agents, where suggestions were made to also introduce services to Kochi and Ahmedabad. However, company officials confirmed that priority will be given to the three key sectors initially. The announcement comes ahead of the release of the upcoming winter schedule next month, for which airlines are finalizing route allocations.

According to officials, the decision to connect Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi has already been agreed upon. They added that if passenger response on these routes is encouraging, more destinations will be added from Nagpur in the future. A study commissioned by the airline has also shown positive demand trends for Ahmedabad and Kochi, increasing the likelihood of these sectors being introduced at a later stage.

At present, Nagpur witnesses the highest air traffic on routes to Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Despite multiple flights operating in the morning and evening on these sectors, demand for seats remains high, particularly for Mumbai and Bengaluru. Travel industry representatives believe that with convenient scheduling, Air India Express will see strong passenger support, making Nagpur an attractive hub for further expansion.