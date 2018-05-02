Nagpur : As the country battled the second wave of the pandemic, supply of oxygen has been a crisis felt sharply by everyone. In its efforts in capacity building, AIIMS, Nagpur has set up two Liquid Oxygen tanks – one 20 kL & another 10 kL.

With the pandemic at its very peak, the Institute took care of the procurement, installation, licensing and arrangement of manpower within a short period of time. Department of Anaesthesiology, AIIMS, Nagpur with the support of its Director, Maj Gen (Dr) Vibha Dutta, SM has been instrumental in the setting up and operationalization of the Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks.

It is a proud moment for the Institute, as it continues its battle against the deadly virus and keeps itself abreast to face any new possible surges.