AIIMS, Nagpur completes over one year

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpurhas completeda yearplus. An Institute of National Importance, conceived with an objective to ‘serve as a nucleus for nurturing excellence in all aspects of healthcare’. AIIMS Nagpur was established as a dream project of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfareunder Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) to correct the regional imbalances and to fulfil the dire need of affordable and reliable tertiary and super-speciality healthcare services in the Vidarbha and surrounding regions of Central India.

AIIMS Nagpur stands tall on a sprawling lush green campus of 150 acres, at Special Economic Zone (SEZ), MIHAN, with a total project cost of Rs 1,577crores envisaged as one of the largest college campuses in Central India. With its futuristic design,cutting-edge amenities and patient-centric policies, AIIMS Nagpur envisions to be benchmark for the finest healthcare services and to stand as unrivalled leaders in health care, education and research, heading onwards to achieve the motto “Passion for Excellence”

The Foundation Stone of the Institute was laid at the hands of the Hon. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in the august presence of esteemed dignitaries at the start of 2017. The Institute has come a long way since then. In record time, under the visionary and charismatic leadership and untiring efforts of Maj Gen (Dr) Vibha Dutta, SM, to integrate exemplary and holistic healthcare services with quality transformative medical education under one roof, has finally taken shape.

The First phase of the project is nearing completion. The OPD & AYUSH Complex, Dharamshala, lecture halls, laboratories, libraries, multi-storied residential quarters and hostels for the faculty and students, Sports Facility isup and running.The Multi-storied OPD is modern yet patient friendly in design and spans over 32,520 Sq. m. The OPD services for broad specialities such as General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, E.N.T, Orthopaedics, Dermatology and Psychiatry have started and Super-speciality services such as Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Neurology, Neuro-surgery, Oncology etc will start by end of this year and complete by July 2021.

The OPD complex is equipped withstate-of-the-artDiagnostics and Imagingtechniques and in-house Pharmacy with medicines dispensed at affordable subsidized costs. The OPD has been functioning since September 2019, with an average footfall of 400-500 patients and rising with each passing day. Day care services has begun this month and the construction of the 300 bedded In-Patient Department (IPD), equipped with 24 modular OT’s, ICU’s, Imaging facilities such as MRI, CT Scan, Linear accelerator etc. is in full swing and has been projected to complete by year end.

AIIMS Nagpur, a front-runner in community healthcare has conducted numerous communities out-reach programmes, drives and camps. It has adopted 3 schools and 1 urban PHC (UPHC) at Nandanwanwhose OPD strength has quadrupled to 2451 patients in the 1 year ofits adoption. The Institute is in the process of adopting rural PHC at Bela as well. Specialists are attending to patients at the UPHC and Stress Clinicshave also been started to cater to the mental health needs of the population.

AIIMS Nagpur is marching steadily in terms of providing quality medical education and training.With an intake of 50 MBBS students w.e.f 2018-2019 at the make-shift temporary campus at GMCH, Nagpur to a batch of 100 students w.e.f 2019-2020 at newly established campus at MIHAN. The novel teaching-learning methods and encouraging learning environment resulted inthe students excelling in inter-collegiate competitions in areas of academics, art and sports.PG courses in pre-clinical and para-clinical subjects will begin mid-2020 and MD/MS courses by 2021.

This 2nd Foundation day on the 2nd of February, AIIMS Nagpur will reminiscethe illustrious years since their humble beginnings, theroads traversed andthe journey ahead.The institutioncommits to work hard to attain the highest-standardevidence-based healthcare, quality education and pioneering innovationin the region and beyond, promising to make a mark.