    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Nov 2nd, 2020

    Ahmedabad-Howrah Exp stuck in dense jungle as engine fails


    Nagpur: In a curious incident, the Ahmedabad-Howrah Express got stuck in the middle of a dense jungle between Tumsar and Koka stations as engine developed snag on Sunday night. The security personnel, as a precautionary measure, asked all the passengers to shut the door of coaches to avoid any untoward incident.

    A spare engine arrived about two hours later and the train departed for its onward journey. But for the two hours, fear gripped the passengers who spent the dark hours with their hearts in mouth.

    The train No. 02833 Ahmedabad-Howrah Express left Nagpur around 6.10 pm from Nagpur. After crossing Bhandara Station, the train engine developed snag and the train came to a halt at a spot surrounded by dense jungle around 7.10 pm. The train was stuck between Tumsar and Koka stations. In the meantime, a spare engine arrived and repairing work was done. The train left for its onward journey two hours later.

