Avanafil v/s Viagra: Which is better for treating Erectile Dysfunction Disorder?

Erectile Dysfunction is the most prevalent male sexual disorder in the world. Trouble in achieving and maintaining a perfect erection, reduced desire, and power for the intercourse are the primary symptoms of this disorder. There are many reasons that can cause this disorder. Some of them are stressed schedules, insufficient sleep, and excess tobacco consumption.

There are many medications available in the market to get rid of these symptoms. These medicines will increase your sexual desire by letting the blood flow in your vessels of the penile area. The vessels keep on dilating, providing you a more rigid and prolonged erection. The most famous medicines available in the market for the treatment are Avanafil (stendra) and Viagra (sildenafil). These two are the medicines that most males consume to get rid of their sexual issues. Now the question arises which one is the best one out of both of them to treat Erectile Dysfunction?

Feature Comparison

Both the medicines Avanafil and Viagra are a PDE class 5 inhibitor drugs. The activities these drugs perform after entering our body are blocking the phosphodiesterase enzyme and nitric oxide. This allows the relaxation of the penal, muscles allowing more blood to enter the region, leading to an erection. The fundamental differences in the features of both these drugs are as follows:-

Drug type

Both of these drugs are administered orally in the body. One has to keep this tablet on the tongue and let it dissolve. You don’t have to chew or break the tablet as it can decrease its efficiency. The drug can be consumed with or without food. Never take it with a liquid source. It is a dissolvable tablet.

Dosage

Viagra comes in the strengths of 25, 50, and 100 mg. The physicians typically advise the 50 mg dosage of this tablet, but if the condition is severe, one can opt for a higher dose. On the other hand, the strengths available in the Avanafil is a little higher in range. Its starting range is 50mg. The higher versions are 100 and 200 mg. Mostly the doctor prescribes the 100 mg dose to the patients.

Time for consumption

Viagra is consumed around an hour before the sexual activity. It shows the reaction slowly compared to Avanafil, which is consumed around 15 minutes before the intercourse.

Working potential

The working potential of both the tablets is more than sufficient. If we talk about the generally consumed tablet, then the Viagra 50 mg shows its effect up to 4 hours, and the Avanafil 100mg dose works up to 6-7 hours.

Storage process

The Viagra is stored at the general room temperature, but Avanafil requires a little higher storage temperature.

Precautions to follow

The set of precautions that are needed to be followed during the consumption of both the medicines are the same due to the same foundational salt. They are:-

All the allergic issues and medicines should be discussed with the physician thoroughly before stating the medications’ dose. Never consume more than one tablet in a day. It may affect the heart activities as well as show some negative impact on your progress of ED. You need to cut your cigarettes and other drugs when you are consuming this medication. They both show opposite effects on the blood vessels. One leads to the contraction of vessels, and the other’s function is dilation. It may counteract and harm your body. If you are consuming alcohol daily in a high amount, then you have to lower the amount and eventually cut your alcohol consumption to zero. You must keep this medicine away from the reach of females, children, and pets. If the product is expired, then you should discard it properly. You should not consume this drug with other nitrate-based drugs. Consult with your doctor if you are taking any medicine based on nitrate salts. Never consume these medicines with grapes and grape products like wine and juice. Their interaction can be poisonous.

The difference in Side Effects

Both the drugs show some side effects if you don’t follow the precaution measure properly. The side effects shown by both the drugs are different. The Avanafil has a mild effect as compared to Viagra. The side effects of Viagra are runny nose, headache, nausea, indigestion, pain in the body, and change in vision in a severe case. On the other hand, the side effects caused by Avanafil are only headache, back pain, and sore throat. If someone sees any of these side effects, they must contact their physician immediately.

Generic Availability

Generic Viagra is available in the market and is introduced long back, but the other medicine has no generic version available due to a new drug in the market. The generic drug is the same as the branded one in terms of consistency and path of consumption. The effect they show on the body is also the same. The only difference is the price.

This price difference is merely half, which increases the popularity of Generic Viagra in the market. The price range of both branded drugs is almost the same.

Winner- Avanafil or Viagra

It isn’t easy if someone says that you have to choose a winner among both these medicines. Both medicines have their own positive and negative aspects. If we see from the point of view of price, then Generic Viagra wins the battle. It is available in the generic version, which is the reason for its low price rates. If someone considers side effects as the criteria to choose the drug, then Avanafil clearly wins. It is due to the fewer side effects shown on the body.

Along with these medications, one needs to make several changes in their routine. These changes may be small, like exercising, eating healthy food, and giving up toxicants consumed like alcohol and drugs but implementing them is a really challenging task. One needs to show consistency in making these changes while taking the medication to slow down the effect of the disorder on your body and eventually eliminate it. Now it is your choice which drugs will suits you the best.