Agro Food Processing & Rural Development Forum Navankur 3.0 Exploring Apple Cultivation in Vidarbha

Agro Food Processing & Rural Development Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association in collaboration with National Innovation & Maharashtra Agriculture, Govt of Maharashtra is organising an interactive session on “NAVANKUR 3.0” a series of program titled “Exploring Apple Cultivation (HRMN 99 Variety) in Vidarbha, Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme & Role of DRP” on Saturday, 4th March, 2023 from 9.00 am to 2.30 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001.

The Forum regularly organizes various programmes for farmers for better coordination between farm and industrial sector that will help both farms & industries to grow hand-in-hand for mutual benefits and growth. Guidance from an esteemed organisation like yours also plays a very important role in growth of the Agriculture sector.

Chief Guest of the function, Dr C D Mayee, Ex-Director – CICR, Nagpur & President of South Asia Biotechnology Centre (SABC) & Vice President of the National Academy of Agriculture Sciences (NAAS), New Delhi.

Other eminent speakers, Hariman Sharma, Apple Man, Paniyala, Himachal Pradesh & Dr Hardev Choudhary, Sr Scientist of National Innovation Foundation (GoI), Ahmedabad will guide on Exploring Apple Cultivation in Vidarbha.

District Resourceful Person (DRP) of Agriculture Deptt, Nagpur Food Technologists – Gautam Kamble & Yograj Waghmare, they will guide on Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme and role of DRP.

For more details VIA : 0712-2561211 / 2554090 or Project Directors : Shachi Mallick (9421708516), Kapil Sahoo (9890324891), Aniruddha Ansingkar (9822278300).

The seminar is beneficial for food processors, farmers, start-ups & Agri-students, says a press note issued by Om Jajodia, Chairman of VIA Agro & Rural Development Forum.

