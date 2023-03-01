Aged couple booked for duping woman of Rs 41 lakh in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have booked an aged couple for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 41 lakh in a property deal.

Identified as Narendra Sumanchand Lahori (60) and his wife Kausalya Lahori (53), the accused duo are residents of Plot No 120, Wardhaman Nagar, near Radhakrishna Mandir.

The victim, Karishna Hemant Sarda (41), a resident of Pritam Goodwill Apartment, Wardhaman Nagar, told police that an agreement was signed by Lahori couple in 2007 towards sale of their Flat No101-102 at the same building where she was residing presently. As per the agreement, Lahori couple were to sell the flats for Rs 47 lakh. Accordingly, she made a payment of Rs 41 lakh to them and remaining Rs 6 lakh were to be paid to them at the time of execution of the sale deed as was decided.

However, the Lahori couple mortgaged both the flats with Dena Bank (now merged with Bank of Baroda) and availed a loan of Rs 1.50 crore, keeping Karishma in the dark. As Narendra Lahori and KausalyaLahori failed to repay the loan, the bank took possession of the flats. Later, the bank auctioned off the property.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Lahori couple. Further investigations are underway.

