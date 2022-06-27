Agnipath Row: Congress workers lead by Bunty Shelke stage ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Congress workers led by Bunty Shelke staged a ‘Rail Roko’ protest demanding immediate scrapping of Agnipath scheme at Ajni Railway Station here, on Monday.

According to railway sources, the ‘Rail Roko’ stir led to an unscheduled hlat of a large number of trains passengers and goods passing from Nagpur. Though, the exact numbers of trains affected by the protest couldn’t be ascertained immediately.