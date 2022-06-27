Agnipath Row: Congress workers lead by Bunty Shelke stage ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Nagpur

Advertisement
Nagpur: Congress workers led by Bunty Shelke staged a ‘Rail Roko’ protest demanding immediate scrapping of Agnipath scheme at Ajni Railway Station here, on Monday.
According to railway sources, the ‘Rail Roko’ stir led to an unscheduled hlat of a large number of trains passengers and goods passing from Nagpur. Though, the exact numbers of trains affected by the protest couldn’t be ascertained immediately.
Following the input of agitation, Nagpur Police swung into action. Cops rushed to spot and detained several protestors. The agitators were seen raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agnipath scheme.
Watch video here:
