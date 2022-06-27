Published On : Mon, Jun 27th, 2022

Covid-19: Nagpur reports 37 fresh cases, active patients at 392

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 37 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 17 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 37 cases, five cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 32 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 497 samples (339 RT-PCR and 158 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 392 (144 rural and 248 city).

