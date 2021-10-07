Aged woman robbed of mobile phone, cash in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: An aged woman was robbed of her mobile phone and cash of Rs 5000 by two bike-borne goons in Pratap Nagar police area on Wednesday evening.

The complainant, Vidya Narendra Dhabale (35), resident of Qtr No. 625, Type 2, told Pratap Nagar police that she along with her mother-in-law was going on their Dio moped (MH-31/DU 3319) around 5.15 pm on Wednesday.

As they reached near Kotak Mahindra Bank on Mangalmurti Square-Trimurti Nagar Road, two unidentified goons riding a bike came from behind and snatched the purse of her mother-in-law. The purse contained a mobile phone and Rs 5000 cash.

Pratap Nagar ASI Vijay Raut has registered an offence under Section 392, 34 of the IPC and is searching for the two robbers.