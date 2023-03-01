Daring act: Nagpur’s Sagar Kumbhare climbs Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa in style!

Nagpur: In a proud moment for Nagpur, a young mountaineer from the city, Sagar Kumbhare and his friends have successfully climbed Africa’s highest peak, Kilimanjaro, in style, a report in local Sakal daily said.

Mount Kilimanjaro, located at an altitude of 19,341m above sea level, in Tanzania, is considered a challenge for climbers around the world. But Sagar and his four Maharashtrian friends completed this mission in ten days. Along with Sagar in this adventurous expedition were blind mountaineer Sagar Bodke from Nashik, Tushar Subhedar from Sangli, Sameer Malusare from Satara and Subodh Varghat from Amravati. These five adventurers from different parts of Maharashtra achieved this feat by successfully overcoming many difficulties and challenges like dense forest, huge boulders and snow covered glaciers.

Sagar started the climb on February 12 and reached the summit in the morning on February 19. The team paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by hoisting the tricolor and 25 feet saffron flag on Kilimanjaro. The expedition was organized by 360 Explorer under the guidance of Everest explorer Anand Bansode.

An NCC cadet of the Maharashtra Navy Unit, Sagar had a fascination for adventure sports since his childhood. He expressed his desire to undertake even more difficult adventures in the future.

Sagar’s most adventurous expeditions so far:

Sagar, studying in KDK Engineering College, has scaled many small and big peaks so far. These mainly include Mount Abu in 2107, Mount Patalsu at 14,600 feet in 2021 and Mount Black at 20,955 feet in Uttarakhand in September 2022.

