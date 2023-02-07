NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result DECLARED

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main January Session Result 2023 on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main was conducted between January 24 and February 01, 2023, for the session 1.

According to the data shared by NTA, more than 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main January session, out of which around 8.6 lakh candidates were for Paper-1 (B.E/B.Tech) and 0.46 lakh candidates for Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning). JEE Main Session 1 exam registered a record 95.8% attendance, which is the highest since NTA started conducting JEE examination.

How to check JEE Main session 1 result

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresuts.nic.in

Open the link to download JEE Main session 1 scorecard

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit and download result.

