Plastic waste will be accommodated in the ‘heart’ of Nagpur!

Nagpur : You may be shocked after reading the title. However, it is true. Now in Nagpur, the ‘heart’ is going to accommodate plastic waste. It is not a human ‘heart’ but a man-made heart. Around 4059 tonnes of plastic waste is generated every day from 60 major cities in India. The Central Pollution Control Board itself has admitted this. So what, some environmentalists in Nagpur have come together against this plastic.

Earlier, environmentalist Jui Pandharipande and her team collected this hazardous waste for the environment through ‘Ecobricks’. Now, Makrand Pandharipande has taken a step further and has taken the initiative to install heart-shaped ‘bins’ in the city that collect only plastic waste. Citizens used to throw plastic wrappers, bags, bottles of water and soft drinks thrown on the streets in these heart-shaped bins.

Advertisement

The basic idea of the initiative is to save the environment by recycling this plastic waste. In order to reduce plastic pollution, some ‘Decorative Beans’ have been planted at some prominent places in Nagpur city with CSR funds from Kometsu Company on behalf of ‘The Blind Relief Association’ (Andha Vidyalaya) to collect plastic and plastic bottles. These are box, bottle, heart shaped bins. Heart shaped bins are attracting the attention of Nagpurians. Due to the increasing use of goods in everyone’s life, the amount of waste plastic is also very high.

Most of the time, non-degradable plastic is used by common people. These low-density plastics that are included in the waste remain a burden on the earth for years. These ‘bins’ have been installed at different places like Ambazari garden entrance, Balodyan, Maharaj Bagh Zoo, Swami Vivekananda memorial. Environmentalists hope that the people of Nagpur will also get used to collecting plastic waste instead of throwing it on the road.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement