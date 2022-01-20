After mounting pressure from Opposition, NMC issues notice to BJP MLA for defying Home Isolation Norms

Nagpur: Hours after he led protest against Congress Leader Nana Padole, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Krisha Khopde was issued notice by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for defying Home Isolation Norms.

Notably, five-days after he was tested positive for novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), East Nagpur MLA Khopde on Tuesday, led an agitation of BJP against Padole, where large numbers of party workers also participated.

Following this blatant violation, Congress and other parties raised issue and compelled NMC to send notice to three times MLA Khopde.

It is pertinent to mention that, the Government has made strict provisions of seven days of mandatory isolation for Covid infected patients in bid to mediate the risk of the virus borne disease. However, defying the norms set by the Government, Khopde led the agitation to Lakadganj Police, mocking safety of both public and his party workers.

As per the direction of the top brass of Nagpur Police, an offence under Sections 188, 270 of the IPC and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered against Khopde at Lakadganj Police Station.





