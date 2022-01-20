Boat carrying group of women capsizes in Aam River, 1 dead

Nagpur: A boat carrying group of women workers capsized in Aam River under Veltur Police Station here, on Thursday morning. A woman reportedly died in the incident while others were rushed to hospital under critical condition. The women, set for a cotton plucking job at Parmanand Tijare’s field, boarded the boat to cross the river at around 10 am, when the incident occurred, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta Ramdas Nimbarte. While others Manu Suresh Salve, Manisha Raju Thawakar, Laxmi Lomeshwar Giri, Mangala Devrao Bhoyar and Parmanad Ramchandra Tijare are being operated at the hospital.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Veltur Police Station rushed to the spot and fish out the body. Cops rushed others to nearby primarily healthcare institution. Giri and Tijare were later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).





