Ajni cops arrest two robbers, recover stolen cellphones, two scooters

Nagpur: Ajni Police on Tuesday arrested two robbers and detained two juvenile delinquents involved in looting three cellphones from three persons in a single day.

Cops recovered three cellphones and seized two Hero Maestro scooters (MH-49/AV-4161 and MH-49/BG-3274) collectively worth Rs 1.34 lakh from them.

The accused have been identified as Vilas Rajesh Sorle (19), VishalVasant Raut (19), both residents of Manish Nagar and two boys in conflict with the law.

The accused had committed the two robberies in Ajni and one in Beltarodi area on Saturday. They were allegedly planning to sell the cellphones to some persons. Cops identified the accused using CCTV footages and apprehended them.

After recovering the cellphone, police seized the two scooters used by them for committing the crimes.

The arrests were made by Senior PI Sarin Durge, PSI Ashishsingh Thakur and constabulary staff under the supervision of DCP (Zone-IV ) Noorul Hasan and ACP (Ajni Division) Ganesh Biradar





