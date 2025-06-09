After 7 crashes, PWD plans LED-lit height barriers at Gowari Flyover

Advertisement



Nagpur: Seven accidents later, the Public Works Department (PWD) is finally set to act. The department is now planning to install LED-equipped height barriers on the Shaheed Gowari Flyover — popularly known as the Sitabuldi Flyover — after repeated collisions by heavy vehicles raised serious safety concerns.

The decision comes in the wake of a high-level meeting held on Saturday at Police Bhavan, where Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal took stock of the situation. Taking a firm stand, Dr Singal directed PWD officials to line the height barriers with blinking LED strips, ensuring they are clearly visible even at night or from a distance.

Gold Rate 06 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,000/- Gold 22 KT 91,100/- Silver/Kg 1,06,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“These flashing lights will act as a warning system for approaching drivers, particularly those in speeding heavy vehicles, giving them enough time to slow down or avoid the flyover,” said a senior police official present at the meeting.

Not stopping at lights, Dr Singal also recommended installation of CCTV cameras on the barriers to monitor vehicle movement and catch violators. PWD, in turn, requested deployment of police personnel at the flyover around the clock to alert errant drivers before they enter. The Commissioner has given his nod to the proposal.

A senior engineer from PWD’s World Bank Division revealed that the original barriers, along with signage and rumble strips, were installed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. However, since then, seven accidents involving heavy vehicles were reported—two at the Rahate Colony end and five at the Zero Mile end. The repeated impact left the barriers mangled and dangerous.

“They were no longer just ineffective—they had become a safety hazard. Any loosened component could’ve fallen on commuters below,” the official explained. The barriers were eventually removed as a precaution, once again leaving the flyover vulnerable to illegal heavy vehicle movement.

PWD is now preparing to float a new tender for the installation of fresh height barriers, this time enhanced with visibility features like LEDs. However, no specific timeline has been shared for when the new infrastructure will be in place.

Until then, the flyover remains without any physical deterrent for large vehicles—an issue that continues to compromise road safety in the heart of the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement