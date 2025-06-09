Freak tragedy: 5 killed, 6 injured after falling off moving train in Thane

Advertisement



Three passengers are feared dead, reports PTI, after falling onto the track near Mumbra station near Thane. The train was going towards Kasara from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. According to officials, at least 10 to 12 passengers are reported to have fallen off the train.

Mumbai: At least five people were killed and six others injured after several passengers fell from a moving train in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday. The Central Railway said in a statement that the passengers fell due to overcrowding on the train.

The injured are being rushed to the nearest hospital. An investigation into the accident is underway. Local services have also been disrupted by the incident. The incident took place near Mumbra station in the district, the police said.

Gold Rate 06 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,000/- Gold 22 KT 91,100/- Silver/Kg 1,06,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane’s Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be an excessive crowd on the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident,” it said.

Thane GRP’s Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane said they received an alert and rushed to the scene.

According to her, some passengers fell off a crowded train, and at that moment, a mail/express train was passing on an adjacent track, the official said.

Officials reported that at least six passengers were found injured along the fast line railway track between Mumbra and Diva stations in Thane district, suspected to have fallen from a moving train.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said that the guard of a Kasara-bound train alerted the control room around 9.30 am about injured passengers spotted along the tracks. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, he said.

Shiv Sena MP from Thane, Naresh Mhaske, demanded a probe into the death of passengers.

“The cause of the incident needs to be addressed. How did they fall…was there a crowd, were they pushed, was there a fight,” he told a regional news channel.

Mhaske said, “One can understand if it was a crowded local train. But in this case, the tragedy happened in a moving Express train. The administration also needs to be alert.”

Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council Ambadas Danve in a post on X said the incident of so many people suddenly getting out of the Pushpak Express and resulting in the accident is heartbreaking and serious. This incident raises questions about railway safety in Mumbai, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement